2 Kan. men hospitalized after pickup rear-ends John Deere tractor

SMITH COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Smith County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford pickup driven by Kendall Nichols, 76, Smith Center was westbound on U.S. 36 four miles west of Smith Center.

The pickup rear-ended a John Deere Tractor driven by Michael J. Hrabe, 72, Kensington. The pickup then traveled into the north ditch.

Nichols and Hrabe were transported to the Smith County Hospital. Nichols was properly restrained at the time of the accident.