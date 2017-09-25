Thomas M. Brown, Jr, 24, Salina, died Friday, September 22, 2017 at the Salina Regional Health Center, Salina. He was born August 9, 1993 in Bremerton, WA to Thomas M. Brown, Sr. and Tammy Hardcastle.

Thomas was a 2012 graduate of Minneapolis High School and he was a welder for ElDorado.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Hardcastle and Kerry Morgan; and uncles, Samuel Brown and Paul Schumm.

Survivors are his father and step-mother, Thomas and Monica Brown; mother and step-father, Tammy Hardcastle and Gary Orr; wife, Holly Gehrke, children, Kolbi and Memphis; brothers, Nicholas and Zach; sisters, Ashely and Aliza; step-siblings, Nichole, Amber, and Eric; grandparents, Linda Livorsi, Samuel Brown, Linda and John Robertson, and Cherry Pendleton.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. The family kindly requests no flowers and asks that memorials be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.