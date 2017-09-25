Teresa (Nobert) Feight was called home to the Lord on Friday, September 15, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 24th, 1932 in Ames, Kansas to Armel P. & Susie Berger Nobert, Sr. Those that knew Teresa saw her as a caring, nurturing, hardworking woman her entire life.

She was the beloved wife of Gene Feight whom she married on August 28, 1954 in Clyde at the St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church. To this union came 3 sons, Joseph, Michael and Steve. From these sons she was blessed with 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Teresa attended District 1 grade school and graduated from Clyde High School in 1950. Teresa graduated from Marymount College of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse, something she took a tremendous amount of pride in. Teresa was a caring, nurturing person who put her talents to work as a nurse at Sisters of St. Joseph’s Hospital until she and Gene married. After they married she continued her nursing in South Dakota while Gene was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base . The connections they made in South Dakota were very important to her and Gene as they remained friends, attending Air Force reunions frequently. In 1956 Gene and Teresa moved to the farm where they began their farming operation and Teresa gave up her nursing career to work side by side with her family.

Teresa was a devoted wife, mother, friend, neighbor, and community member. She worked diligently raising their three boys, preparing meals, mending clothes, helping with chores and keeping her home immaculate. Her family was always the most important thing in her life.

She is survived by 2 sons, Michael, Steve & Keri Feight all of Clyde; grandsons, Bryan and friend Jennifer, Bob & Joelle Feight, granddaughter, Morgan Feight, and step-grandson, Lucas Elliott; 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, 1 sister; Geraldine “Gerri” Holscher & Hus. Floyd of Salina, KS & 1 brother; Larry Nobert & wife Linda, of Concordia, KS, ; Also her caregiver and friend Sharon Haley.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters; Helen Morgan, Bernadette Anderson & Marie Nobert, Brothers; Dick Nobert, Armel P. “Zeke” Nobert, Jr., Jim Nobert, Damian Nobert & 2 infant brothers Joe & Frank Nobert, and her husband, Gene, and a son, Joseph Feight.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. all at Chaput Mortuary, with Fr. Steven Heina officiating. Family will receive friends after the Vigil Service. Mass of a Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 18, 2017 at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clyde, with Fr. Steven Heina officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde Ambulance Fund or Meadowlark Hospice c/o Chaput Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com﻿