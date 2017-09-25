Taylor Paul Miller, 28, of Sterling, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at his residence in Sterling. He was born April 13, 1989, in Lyons, the son of Stacy Lynn Miller. He graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 2008. Taylor was a lifelong Sterling resident. He was a manager at the Beauty Parlour in Sterling. Taylor was a member of the United Methodist Church, Sterling, and Reins of Hope in Hutchinson. Taylor is survived by his grandparents, Doug and Darleen Risley of Sterling, and Robert Miller of Great Bend; brother, Jacob Walton of Sterling; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Stacy Miller; great grandparents, Harry and Pauline Hendricks, Marion and Dorothy Miller, and Glen and Eula Risley. Funeral service will be 1:30 P.M., Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Sterling with Rev. Jeff Miller officiating. Burial will be at the Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 22, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Memorials can be made to the Reins of Hope in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

Share this:



Tweet

