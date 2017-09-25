Sheriff: Suspect jailed for fatal western Kansas shooting

SCOTT COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Scott County. Just after 10p.m. Friday, deputies responded to report of a shooting at a rural residence in Scott County, according to a media release.

They located a 44-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. They found a 50-year-old suspect in a pickup approximately one-half mile from the residence and arrested him without incident.

He is being held in the Scott County Jail. The sheriff’s department will release names after formal charges are filed on Monday or Tuesday.