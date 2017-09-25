Storage unit burglarized, painting supplies taken

Police say that $6,000 in painting supplies were stolen from a storage unit, located on the 600 block of North Seventh, over the weekend.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the unit was being rented by a 54-year-old Salina woman. A relative, who works for the business, checked the unit at around 3 p.m. on Saturday and didn’t see anything suspicious. When the woman went to get supplies from it the following day, the hasp and lock were damaged and several items were taken.

The unit is owned by Salina Mini Storage.

Items reported stolen include a Graco Paint sprayer, a roll of carpet and two large painter’s ladders. The total loss was $6,000.