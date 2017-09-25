Spacious Ranch Home – 502 N Putnam – Bennington

Enjoy all the benefits of Small Town Living in this Spacious Ranch Home, just 1 Block from Bennington School, Park, and Swimming Pool. This Home is full of Unique Features, from Entry Way Stone Wall w/ Built-in Bench, to Built-in Shelves & Cabinets, and Exposed Beams in Family Room. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, including Master Bed & Awesome Master Bath with Double Vanity, Built-in Shelving, and Extra Closet. Home Office has Built-in Desk & Shelves. Also includes Detached Garage with Workshop/Storage. Extra Roomy Driveway plus Large Yard is PERFECT for Backyard BBQ’s and Entertaining Guests. Call to schedule your showing of this one-of-a-kind home today!

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas

