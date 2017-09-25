Sarah Gray age 88 of Miltonvale, Kansas died September 20, 2017 at The Nicol Home in Glasco, Kansas. Sarah was born January 18, 1929 in Ottawa County, Kansas to Ray and Bessie (Trickle) Catlin. Sarah received her teaching certificate and began teaching in a country school outside of Miltonvale at the age of nineteen. She pursued her teaching degree in the summers following and graduated from Kansas State University. She later taught first grade at the Miltonvale School then transferred to the Concordia school district, where she retired after 41 years of teaching. Sarah enjoyed gardening, dancing and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Salina Church Of Christ as well as a member of the Miltonvale Senior Center. Sarah is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors:

Steve and wife Beverly Gray, Son

4 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren

Funeral Services: Monday September 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Phelps Funeral Home in Miltonvale, Kansas

Minister: Pastor Wayne DeWindt

Burial: Miltonvale Cemetery

Visitation: Sunday September 24, 2017 from 5-7 PM at Phelps Funeral Home

Memorials: Miltonvale Senior Citizens or Salina Church Of Christ

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com