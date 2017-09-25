Salina woman arrested for biting husband, cop

A 30-year-old Salina woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she bit her husband, threw bricks at him and then bit a Salina Police officer.

A domestic dispute started between Roxy Lawson and her husband at the Salina Speedway late Friday night. It continued at their residence on the 1400 block of Pawnee after midnight.

Capt. Forrester said that the authorities were notified after Lawson threw two bricks at her husband and bit him when he attempted to restrain her.

When an officer went to place Lawson in custody, she allegedly bit and kicked them, according to Capt. Forrester.

She was brought to the Saline County Jail and booked in for domestic battery, domestic assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement.

Lawson was said to be intoxicated during the incident.