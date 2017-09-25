Salina man evicted, attempts to burn down residence

A 41-year-old Salina man, who was recently evicted, was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly attempting to burn down the rental property with his dog inside.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that dispatch received a report of a possible burglary at around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. Officers arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the residence, located on the 1400 block of Arapahoe.

Fire crews were dispatched and began clearing the building when they made contact with Billy Dean Martin. Capt. Forrester said that Martin took refuge in a room, holding the door shut so firefighters could not get in. He told them that he started the fire because he wanted to kill himself and burn the place down.

The firefighters forced their way into the room and removed Martin and his dog.

Capt. Forrester said that Martin had put paper on the stove to start the fire. It caused about $5,200 in damage before fire crews extinguished it.

According to the report, Martin was evicted from the residence on Sept. 16 and was supposed to remove his belongs by Sept. 20.

Martin was arrested for felony aggravated arson, burglary, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana and interference with fire crews.