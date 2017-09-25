Max Jackson age 88. died September 22, 2017 at the Linn Community Nusrsing Home in Linn, KS. He was born and raised in Clifton, KS. He married Phyllis Francis on July 24, 1948 and she preceded him on October 6, 2011. He worked for Kaspars International and Northern Natural Gas Co. Max returned to Clifton and farmed and was the Superintendent for the City of Clifton retiring after 36 years. Max was a member of the First Christian Church of Clyde and a volunteer with the Clifton Fire Department. He is also preceded by his parents, son Ronald, 1 great-granddaughter, 2 brothers, 1 sister and a daughter-in-law.

Max is survived by his sons Randy Jackson, Clifton, Kansas, Dennis and wife Deanne Jackson, Clifton, Kansas, and Doug and Dawn Jackson of Belleville, Kansas. One sister Donice Corman of Clay Center, Kansas, 13 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 PM Sunday September 24, 2017 at Faith United Church Presbyterian in Clifton, Kansas. Funeral services will be on Monday September 25, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Faith United Church Presbyterian.

Memorials can be made to the Clifton Ball Association or the Clifton Ambulance Fund in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.

