Max C. Lattimer, Jr., 66, of Sterling, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017 at his residence in Sterling. He was born March 4, 1951, in Sterling, Kansas, the son of Max and Betty Miller Lattimer. Max graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1969. He has resided in Sterling since 1998, formerly of Lyons. Max worked for Rickabaugh Motors as a service advisor and was an ASC certified mechanic for 25 years, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #192, and the Liars Fishing Club, both of Lyons. Max is survived by his mother, Betty Lattimer of Hutchinson; two daughters, Gretchen and Bobby Hales of Dalhart, Texas, and Jacque and Sean Green of Canyon, Texas; brother, Mark and Connie Lattimer of Hutchinson; sister, Janet and Jim Sutton of Crowley, Texas; seven grandchildren, Emma, Aly, Cameron, Hanna, Lily, Seth, and Quinn; and his companion dog, Duke. He was preceded in death by his father, Max Lattimer. Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Following the graveside service the family will receive friends at Studio 96, 121 S. Broadway, Sterling. Memorials can be made to the Hospice House of Reno County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

