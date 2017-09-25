Leora S. Berryman, 94, of Whitewater, passed September 13, 2017 at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater, where she was a resident since June 02 2010. She was born on March 19, 1923 in Greeley, CO to John and Katherine Bernhardt who had emigrated from a German colony in Frank, Russia in 1907. Her parents spoke German and Russian and they learned English form their children. Leora was one of 11 children and they grew up working in the sugar beet fields. They worked hard and were very poor, but were close as a family and had a lot of fun together. They loved to tease and play jokes on each other.

Leora married Glen Berryman in 1940 in Greeley. They had 4 children and lived in Greeley, Cheyenne, WY and Eaton, CO where Glen ran a Texaco filling station and the family lived in an apartment on top of the filling station. One day Glen decided to move his family to Missouri where he was born. They stopped in Newton to see his brother who talked him into moving to Wichita. Six months later he went to work for the Vickers Refinery in Potwin and worked there until it closed.

Leora worked at Kinder Manufacturing in Newton and then at Hesston Manufacturing from 1974 to 1986. She enjoyed her retirement by quilting and crocheting. She crocheted 4 beautiful dolls and their accessories for her daughter. She also handmade her daughter and each of her daughter in-laws a log cabin quilt.

Leora enjoyed working outside in her vegetable garden and flower beds. She loved to can her green beans, tomatoes and peaches.

Leora is survived by her son’s Gene (Anne) of Hendersonville, NC, Gilbert (Jackie) of Wellington, KS, Roger (Terri) of Elko, NV; son in-law “Bus” Coats of Potwin; her sister Darlene Curry of Branson, MO; 9 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband of 67 years Glen, and her daughter Sherry Coats.

Services will be held Monday, September 18, 2017 at 10am at Potwin Christian Church with burial to follow at McGill Cemetery in Potwin. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6-7:30pm on Sunday the 17th. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Leora’s name to Wheat State Manor.