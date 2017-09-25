Burns – Kathy Anne Nystrom, 34, died September 21, 2017 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. She was born November 11, 1982 to Terry E. and Patricia (Stewart) Nystrom in Burns, Kansas. Survivors include: parents, Terry E. and Patricia Nystrom of Marion; brother, Terry L. (Pamela) Nystrom of Central Square, New York; sisters, Tina (Tom) Spencer of Peabody, Amy (Marcus) Meerian of Topeka; 2 nieces and 6 nephews. Celebration of Life Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Burns United Methodist Church in Burns. Family to receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

