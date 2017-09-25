Katherine J. Patterson, age 59, died Sun., Sept. 17, 2017 at the Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, KS. She was born on Nov. 25, 1957 in Ancon, Canal Zone, Panama to TSgt George & Lois (Diestler) Kimball.

She is survived by: daughter, Bethany Kimball, Pueblo, CO; siblings: Steven (Lynne) Kimball, DePere, WI, Joan Kimball, Lindsborg, KS, Karen Ducas, Green Bay, WI, & Diane Kimball, McPherson, KS and grandchildren, Gavin & Kira.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Faye Ann Kimball; nephew, Christian David Kimball and brother-in-law, Lee E. Ducas.

The family selected cremation and Memorial services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, PO Box 606, Concordia, KS 66901.

