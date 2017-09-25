Kansas man dies after ATV flips on bike path

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a fatal, Sunday ATV accident.

Just after 9:30p.m. police responded to the bike path east of Interstate 135 and north of 17th Street in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

An ATV driven by 44-year-old Milo Bell of Wichita, was southbound on the bike path. The vehicle left the path and crash into a tree row, according to Davidson. Bell had left a group of friends approximately 15 minutes before the accident occurred and was headed home.

First responders pronounced Bell dead at the scene. This is the 25th fatal motor vehicle accident in Wichita in 2017, according to Davidson.

City ordinance does prohibit riding an ATV on a bike path in Wichita.

———–

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident along a Wichita bike path.

KAKE-TV reports that the ATV apparently flipped Sunday night after hitting a tree branch. Wichita Police Sgt. Dan Harty says a bicyclist spotted the ATV in a tree row, with a 44-year-old man trapped underneath it. Emergency crews tried to save him, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Harty said the branch had been down for about three days, but it is not clear if anyone notified city crews to remove it. Harty says it is illegal to ride ATVs along bike paths in Wichita, but some people