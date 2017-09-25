Joyce M. Morse, 85, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Lubbock, TX, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 15, 2017, at The Cedars, McPherson. She had worked as a waitress, hostess, and a bartender.

Joyce was born on October 1, 1931, in Little River, KS, the daughter of William Edgar and Verna (Trego) Allam. She graduated from Little River High School.

Survivors include: son, Russell Morse and wife, Sonya, of McPherson, KS; daughter, Diane Frederick and husband, Steve, of Gig Harbor, VA; and three grandchildren, Stephanie Frederick, Ryan Morse, and Tyler Morse.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Dean Allam; and sister, Jeanne Allam.

A private family graveside service will be held at Bean Cemetery in Little River. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Cedars in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.