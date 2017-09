Jeanette K. Hoerner, 71, of Linn, KS, died September 23, 2017 at the Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center, KS.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home in Linn. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 27 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Linn.

Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Linn.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.