George D. Brown, 83, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2017, surrounded by family at his home. He worked for Looney’s Truck Service, managed the Conoco Station in McPherson, and was a retired farmer.

George was born on July 16, 1934, in Ellis County, KS, the son of Clarence Phillip and Bertha Marie (Riedel) Brown. He attended Wickersham Grade School and graduated from McPherson High School in 1952, where he played football and the drums. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Survivors include: his companion, Agnes “Aggie” Reichert of McPherson, KS; brother, Clarence Brown (Norma) of Jonesboro, AR; aunts, Lucille Riedel of Russell, KS and Armella Schmidt of Hays, KS; and nephews, Phil Brown of Memphis, TN and Steve Brown of Jonesboro, AR.

He was preceded in death by his parents and faithful Dalmatian dog, Ellie.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Father Hien Nguyen officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Animal Shelter, Kansas Honor Flights, or St. Joseph Catholic Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.