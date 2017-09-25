E. Pearl Young, 90, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16th, 2017 unexpectedly at her home.

Pearl was born in Adrian, West Virginia on August 27, 1927, a daughter of Virgie Lee (Simons) and Mack Hinchman.

Pearl attended the Adrian grade schools, junior high and high school in Adrian, West Virginia.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church McPherson, KS.

She Pearl worked as a linesman for a drug manufacturer.

Pearl was united in marriage to Vincent E. Young on March 4, 1944 at Buccanon, West Virginia. He died on June 1, 1983.

She is survived by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Vincent Young; her daughter Elizabeth Jane Young; and her son’s Bobby Gene Young and James V. Young.

Private family graveside service will be held at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, KS.

Memorials are suggested to Women and Children Combating Cancer or the Giving Hope Fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.