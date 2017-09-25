The Salina Post

Dr. Kathryn Anne Phyfer

Dr. Kathryn Anne Phyfer, age 71, passed away September 14, 2017 at her home in Marion. Heaven has received on of earths finest angels. Anne lived life always helping others. Her compassion and loving heart lead her to be an excellent physician that everyone respected and adored. She was born July 30, 1946 at New Albany, Mississippi the daughter of Paul and Jamie Daniel Phyfer. She had lived in the Marion community about 5 years.

She is survived by her best friend Tina McClellan of Hooker, OK, brothers David Phyfer of Geneva, IL, Jay Phyfer of Bristol, VA, Jon Lindenberg of Deluth, MN, James Lindenberg of New York City, NY, Ronald Lindenberg of Chicago, IL and former sister in law Andria Phyfer of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Dan

