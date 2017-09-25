Dorsey “Duke” W. Ranker, 92, died Saturday, September 23, 2017 in Lyons, KS. He was born Nov. 11, 1924 to Gus and Emma Ranker in Ellsworth, KS. Duke married Della Wachs on Oct. 9, 1950.

Survivors include: wife; daughter, Linda Jackson (Jack); sons Virgil (Connie); Dwayne (Geri) and Eugene; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Preceded by: parents, brother, Milburn; sister, Geneva Macek; brother, Herald “Peck” and five half-brothers.

Duke was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and served as elder. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars following service in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Enterprise and served as VFW 6th District Commander. He worked for Northern Natural Gas Co. for 33 years before retiring.

Duke will be remembered as a prolific “fix-it” man, repairing knickknacks of all kinds for family members.

Visitation: Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 3 to 8 PM with family present from 6 to 8 PM. at Parsons Funeral Home.

Funeral: 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 27, 2017, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth. Interment will follow in the Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorials: Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 905 Stanberry St, Ellsworth, KS or VFW Post 6485 c/o Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS, 67439.