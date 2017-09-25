Donald F. Nienke, 93, passed away September 17, 2017. He was born August 16, 1924 north of Ellsworth to Frank R. and Emma W. (Erhardt) Nienke, Jr. He was united in marriage to Betty Hoffman, January 25, 1953 in Lincoln County. Donald was a farmer and rancher. He a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Kansas Livestock Association.

Don is survived by two daughters, Ellen Kempke (Don) of Kanopolis and Patricia Ramsey (Craig) of Moline, IL; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Arlene Klemme of Sheldon, Ia. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, and a son, Tim.

Visitation: 3 to 7 PM, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 7 PM.

Funeral service: 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

