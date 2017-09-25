Dark Star Orchestra brings Grateful Dead experience to Salina

The “Dark Star Orchestra” will bring the Grateful Dead experience to the Stiefel Theatre tomorrow night.

“Their shows are built off the Dead’s extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians,” according to the venue. “On any given night, the band will perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead’s 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. This allows fans both young and old to share in the experience.”

The show will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday with tickets on sale for $30. The band will perform for three nights in Boulder, Co. after their Salina show.

“Dark Star Orchestra offers much more than the sound of the Grateful Dead, they truly encapsulate the energy and the experience. It’s about a sense of familiarity. It’s about a feeling that grabs listeners and takes over.”