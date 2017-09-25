Hillsboro – Clifton Baugh, 67, died September 21, 2017 at his residence in Hillsboro. He was born April 15, 1950 to Gordon and Margaret (Whinery) Baugh in Montezuma, Kansas. He married Lena Carpenter May 9, 1990 in Dodge City. Survivors include: wife, Lena Baugh of Hillsboro; sons, Bradley Carpenter, Clifton Bradley Baugh, and Makai Baugh; daughters, Chelsey Trout, Alicia Long, Mischelle Dush, Angel Baugh, Kara Baugh, Anna Baugh, and Lanita Baugh. Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Clifton Baugh Memorial Fund in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

