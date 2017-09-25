Bill “Meatball” D. Martinson, 76, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 15, 2017, at McPherson Health & Rehab. He was the owner & operator of Bill’s Auto Salvage, a heavy equipment operator, and a retired farmer.

He was a United States Navy Veteran.

Bill was born on October 7, 1940, in McPherson, KS, the son of Elmer C.L. and Fern Elizabeth (Kean) Martinson. He attended McPherson High School and was a member of the New Gottland Lutheran Church.

Survivors include: sister, Patricia Johnson (John LeRay) of McPherson, KS; nephew, Jeff Johnson (Karolyn) of McPherson, KS; two nieces, Jackie Phillips (Charlie) of Enterprise, KS and Jerri Mackey (Brian) of Pound Ridge, NY; several great-nieces & great-nephews; and numerous cousins including double-cousins, Glenn Martinson (Pam) of McPherson, KS and Ce Ce Shannon (Gene) of Salina, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Eugene Martinson.

The visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, September 22, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 23, at New Gottland Lutheran Church with Rev. Harry Grinstad officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at New Gottland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to New Gottland Lutheran Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.