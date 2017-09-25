Berice A. Halbedel, 80, of Hutchinson, Kansas died Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Inman, Kansas. She was born on May 12, 1937 in Longford, the daughter of James and Mary (Welch) Steel. Bernice grew up in the Idana and Oak Hill areas. She married John Halbedel on May 20, 1954 and he preceded her in death on February 20, 2008. Bernice was a CNA and she helped John run his business, John’s Car Care, until they retired and moved to Hutchinson in 1991. She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda and a brother, Larry Steel.

Survivors:

Daughter: Rose Nicewander, Hutchinson, Kansas

Daughter: Jolene Fuller and husband, John, Sugar Land, Texas

Son: Robert Halbedel and wife, Julie, Cheney, Kansas

Seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren

Brother: Marvin Steel, Riley, Kansas

Brother: Berl Steel, Newport, Washington

Sister: Ruth Bookless, Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Sister: Jean Mendoza, Dalton, Georgia

Sister: Verna Gustas, Brookline, Massachusettes

Funeral Services: will be held Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 1:00PM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kansas

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2017 from 11:30AM until service time at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.

Memorials: Pleasant View Nursing Home of Inman c/o the funeral home