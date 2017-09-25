Argument over gaming system turns violent

A Salina teen was arrested Saturday afternoon for pulling a knife on his brother during a dispute over a PlayStation.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the dispute started at approximately 1:15 p.m. at a residence on the 900 block of East Republic. The argument over the gaming system escalated and the brothers began to throw punches.

The 15-year-old suspect pulled a kitchen knife on his older brother. The younger brother did not use the knife on his brother but did cut his wrist to “relieve stress,” according to Capt. Forrester.

Capt. Forrester was not sure who called the Police but did say that the parents were home at the time of the incident.

The 15-year-old was taken to the juvenile detention center for aggravated assault and battery.