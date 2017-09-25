Buhler Formerly of Omaha, Nebraska – Alice M. Funk, 92, died September 21, 2017 at Buhler, KS. She was born April 23, 1925 to Adolph and Anna (Enns) Funk. Survivors include: brothers, La Vern (Joyce) Funk of Hillsboro, Arlie Funk of Newton; sisters, Vi (John) Schultz of Buhler. Predeceased by her brothers Marvin and Loyal and sister Grace Weber. Committal Service 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren cemetery in Hillsboro. Family to receive guests from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Memorials to Sunshine Meadows or M.B. Mission in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

Life Sketch Taken From The Funeral Bulletin

Alice Mae Funk was born to Adolph G. Funk and Anne Enns Funk at Wolf Point, Montana on April 23, 1925. She passed into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on September 21, 2017 at Buhler, Kansas.

She trusted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, was baptized and joined the Hillsboro, Kansas Mennonite Brethren church.

Her siblings were LaVern Funk, Arlie V. Funk, Marvin Funk, Loyal Funk, Grace (Funk) Weber and Viola (Funk) Schultz. Marvin, Loyal and Grace passed prior to her. She leaves behind LaVern (Joyce) Funk of Hillsboro, Arlie Funk of Newton and Viola (John) Schultz of Buhler. Many nephews and nieces also survive her, who she faithfully prayed for each to come to know her Savior.

Alice was a graduate of Grace Bible Institute of Omaha and an LPN. All her working life was spent in nursing in Omaha, Nebraska. Her passion in all of life was an open need for all to come to know Jesus Christ as Redeemer and Savior. She was not reluctant to speak of the Savior whenever the occasion presented itself.

In October 2014, Alice moved to Sunshine Meadows in Buhler, Kansas where she finished her earthly journey until the Lord called her home to heaven. She was very grateful to the staff at Sunshine Meadows. Her works of faith and love for missions and witness was a sure thing all the way to her homegoing.