Kan. man with 14 prior convictions admits role in drug distribution case

RENO COUNTY — One of three people arrested on drug charges n November of 2015 entered a plea in the case against him Friday.
Benjamin Cullum, 42, entered a guilty plea to a number of charges, the most serious being conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Law enforcement served a search warrant on the home in the 400 block of North Plum in Hutchinson where they found a black zip-up nylon case with prescription pills and 50 grams of marijuana in a bedroom.
They also found a scale, safe, vacuum sealer, two empty Ziploc bags and owe sheets. Officers found $120 in control buy money in the safe. $10 more were allegedly found in a wallet and $180 in twenty dollar bills were in Cullum’s pocket. He also allegedly had $1,903 in another pocket, which he claimed he won at a casino. However, some of the bills had serial numbers that matched money from the control buys made by the drug unit. They also found a bag with residue and a scale in Cullum’s truck.
In the garage of the home was a Ruger LCP 380 gun in a metal case, a baggie of methamphetamine and a scale. More marijuana and smoking pipes with residue were also found.
Sentencing is scheduled on Oct. 28. Cullum has 14 previous drug and traffic convictions from 2010.
Comments
gandy dancer says
Right on. Sure part of that isn’t botched??? Sounds like a lot of movement for one investigation.