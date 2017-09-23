PKM Steel Service Game of the Week: Trojans Outrun Knights

The PKM Steel Service Game of the Week for week four featured two Saline County teams on Friday night. The Sacred Heart Knights played host to Southeast of Saline on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan and the two teams did not let us down.

The game started with SES stopping the Knight offense, then driving down the field for a 16 yard touchdown pass from Hunter White to Grant Tillberg. SES would add a 2-point conversion and take an 8-0 lead with 6:12 left to go in the first quarter.

After the initial score, touchdowns would come in bunches for both teams. Sacred Heart would score 21 unanswered points with all three touchdowns coming on pass plays from David Anderson to Charlie Skidmore. After the Knight flury, Sacred Heart would lead 21-8 with 8:37 left in the first half.

The Trojans would strike next scoring on a 2 yard Hunter White touchdown run and a 22 yard touchdown pass from White to Sophomore Raef Boley. Southeast of Saline led Sacred Heart, 22-21 heading into halftime.

Sacred Heart would reclaim the lead with a huge fourth down conversion. Jacob Faerber would throw a touchdown on a halfback pass to Charlie Skidmore from 16 yards out. The Knights would then score on a quarterback sneak at the goal line from Anderson. Sacred Heart would lead 34-22 with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.

It didn’t take long for SES to respond. On the ensuing kick, Damon Douglas would sprint down the home sideline for an 86 yard kick return and another touchdown. SES would pull within four after a 2-point conversion pass from Hunter White to Grant Tillberg. Sacred Heart would lead 34-30 at the end of three quarters.

The punters would get involved in the fourth quarter with both defenses standing tall. Southeast of Saline would go back in front with 2:34 left in the game on a Hunter White three yard touchdown run. The PAT would fail and the Trojans would lead 36-34. SES would score another touchdown just 19 seconds later and a one play drive that came on the heels of an interception by Trojan linebacker Rudy Rodriguez. SES would add the 2-point conversion and take a lead 44-34.

The Knights were not done quite yet. On the next play, Anderson would hit Faerber on a screen pass that went 80 yards for a touchdown. Sacred Heart kicked a successful PAT to pull within 3. An onside kick would go out of bounds and SES would run out the clock for the win, 44-41

Southeast of Saline (2-2) ran for 206 yards and passed for 205 yards.

Sacred Heart (1-3) passed for 382 yards but ran for only 10 yards.

The Trojan defense came up with 2 fumbles and intercepted 2 Knight passes in the game.

Southeast of Saline will be at home next week to play Minneapolis.

Sacred Heart will be on the road at Ellsworth.