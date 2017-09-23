Man hit by semi after I-70 motorcycle crash

RUSSELL COUNTY –One person died in an accident just after 11:45p.m. Friday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Morris Henry Noftsger, 64, Kiefer, OK, and Valierie Sue Bowen, 47, Tulsa, OK., were each riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles eastbound on Interstate 70 four miles east of Dorrance.

Both motorcycles struck a large commercial vehicle tarp in the roadway and crashed.

Just after the crash, a semi hit Noftsger. He was pronounced dead the scene and transported to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell.

Bowen refused transport from the original motorcycle crash.

The semi driver Elizabeth Ann Randall, 29, Beggs, OK., was not injured.