KDOC: 12-hour shifts to continue at at Kansas prison

EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — The state corrections department says it will continue 12-hour shifts for its officers at El Dorado Correctional Facility for another 90 days.

The department said an emergency status started earlier this year will continue because of a staffing shortage. The agency says the extended shifts will be reviewed on or before Dec. 22.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood notified the union representing prison workers of the decision on Monday. The letter was provided to the media on Friday.

Norwood said the corrections department is working to hire and train more staff at the prison.

Three inmate-led disturbances were reported in May and June at the El Dorado prison.

Critics have said the unrest was caused in part after the state shifted some inmates from Lansing Correctional Facility to El Dorado.