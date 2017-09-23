Court records: Kansas Commerce secretary forced to resign

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Court documents filed in a dispute between former Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave and his business partner say Gov. Sam Brownback forced Soave to resign.

Soave resigned in June and announced earlier this month that he was running for Congress.

His resignation came two weeks after business partner Paola Ghezzo sued Soave in Johnson County, alleging fraud and other financial misdeeds.

Ghezzo, who was a consultant at the Commerce Department, alleges that Soave used funds from their consulting business for personal bills and expenses related to state business.

The Kansas City Star reports court documents show Soave’s business was intertwined with the Commerce Department and say Brownback’s chief of staff knew about the fraud allegations in February.

Brownback denied forcing Soave to resign.