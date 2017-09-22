USD 305 introduces improved website calendar

Visitors to the USD 305 website will discover they now can choose between individual schools’ calendars or a collection of all district events in one place. Each building is identified by its logo and the comprehensive district calendar is identified by an apple logo.

“We’re excited to present this improvement to our website,” said Dr. James Hardy, superintendent. “Our parents and community can more easily locate events they seek.” Website visitors can select whether they prefer to see all the calendar information or just the events happening in a specific building. Hardy said that continuous improvement is a goal throughout the district that applies to every service and function.

The website calendar improvement follows the rollout of the school’s mobile app in 2016. The app allows users to import school events to smartphone calendars and even customize for translation. The free, Salina Public Schools app can be customized so you receive information from all schools or just one. Skyward, menu, Peachjar, athletic information, social media and more are included in the app.