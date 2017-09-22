Suspect sought for auto theft

Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle and a known suspect.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 21-year-old Samantha Brown loaned her 2012 Honda Accord to a friend Wednesday evening. The friend planned to return the car in a couple hours but Brown didn’t hear from him until early the next morning.

The friend told Brown that he gave the car, along with some cash, to another friend who was going to fill it up with fuel before he returned it. But that friend never returned the car.

Police say they are looking for a known suspect. The car was valued at $4,000.