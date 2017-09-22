Salina man interrupts burglary

A Salina man returned to his residence on the 700 block of Scott yesterday, chasing off two burglars.

Capt. Paul Forrester said the Efrain Torress interrupted the burglary at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He told police that two white males, around 5’8 and wearing white shirts, ran out of his yard when he pulled into the driveway.

Torress got back in his pickup and attempted to track down the burglars but was unsuccessful.

Police say that the suspects damaged the French doors at the rear of the house and ransacked two bedrooms.

Over $5,000 in cash was reportedly stolen from the home.