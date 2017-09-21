‘You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.’ campaign numbers released

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office recently completed the “ You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign and the numbers are in.

Deputies put in 114 hours of overtime, 85 percent of which was conducted at night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., making a total of 100 vehicle stops. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies made five impaired driving arrests, wrote 25 safety belt citation, wrote 15 speeding citations and issued 74 other citations and arrests.

“Stops, arrests and tickets are primarily meant to teach,” Sheriff Roger Soldan said in a department press release. “If you were stopped, you hopefully learned from your experience. If so, we have made the roads a little safer for you and those you share the road with. We will continue to do that because, while the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign may be over, traffic enforcement never is.”

The campaign in sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.