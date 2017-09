An 11-year-old boy was picked up by Salina Police yesterday morning at Lakewood Middle School, 1135 Lakewood Circle, after he allegedly threatened to kill faculty and students.

Police Sgt. James Feldman said that sometime mid-morning, the 11-year-old told a staff member that he was going to go home and retrieve a pistol to kill them and everyone else in the building.

A resource officer and a Salina Police Officer picked the boy up outside of the building.

No additional information was available.