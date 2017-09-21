Salina Liberty announces two more signings

The Salina Liberty has signed two more players for the upcoming season. In a press release, the indoor football team said they will add Kyle Powell and Kamalie Matthews to the offensive line.

Matthews signed to the Seattle Seahawks after starting all 12 games his senior year at Murray State. He will bring indoor experience, playing for AFL’s Washington Valor.

“Matthews is a physical lineman that plays to the whistle,” said head coach Heron O’Neal. “He can run good routes and catch the ball with ease so his added value as a potential tight end is immense. He’s the best all around offensive lineman in the league”

Matthews was voted First Team All-League last season, playing alongside coach O’Neal.

“I am excited to continue my professional indoor football career by agreeing to play for the Salina Liberty for the upcoming 2018 season,” Matthews said. “I have the utmost confidence that coaching staff will assemble a team with players that are all committed to competing at the highest level with the ultimate goal of playing for a league championship. I am excited to add my name to the list of players who will be coming there with that same goal.”

Powell came to the Salina Liberty towards the end of last season, where he was “stabilizing force on the offensive line.” He is an Albany State graduate. After college, Powell played for the Columbus Lions and the Monterey Steel. “Kyle was also a leader in the community volunteering at numerous events,” according to the Liberty.

“I feel like we have unfinished business on the football field, there were allot of games that we played in where we were just one or two plays away from winning,” Powell said. “That combined with all of the changes of the front office, coaching staff and new players has me looking forward to the season kicking off. I know that other teams will be looking at us as the most improved team in the league next season.”