Police identify Kansas man who died in motorcycle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —  A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County.

A 1991 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Arthur Pilant, 61, Wichita, was northbound on McClain, according to officer Charley Davidson.  The motorcycle rear-ended a 2003 Ford pickup that was stopped waiting to turn on Minisa Street.

Pilant was transported to a local hospital where he died. The 39-year-old pickup driver was not injured.

Pilant was not wearing a helmet, according to Davidson.

It is the 24th fatality accident in Wichita in 2017.

