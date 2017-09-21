Man sentenced for setting Kan. home on fire with 7 sleeping inside

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting fire to a house last year while seven people were inside.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says Christopher Clark, 38, Wichita, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted last month of aggravated arson and arson.

He says a security video showed Clark setting fire to a storage shed and window of a neighbor’s home in August 2016.

The people sleeping inside the house were able to escape.

Clark has over a dozen previous convictions for drugs and traffic violations, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.