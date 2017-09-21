Colby woman drives off Saline Co. bridge

Authorities say that alcohol may have played a factor in a single-vehicle accident that sent a Colby woman to the hospital yesterday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that 25-year-old Ashalee Tankersley was westbound on Interstate-70 in a 2014 GMC Sierra when she entered the median and then drove off of the Mulberry Creek Bridge between the Ohio and Ninth Street exits.

First responders arrived on scene shortly after 6 p.m. and Tankersley was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. Sheriff Soldan said that she was unconscious at the hospital and possibly had a broken leg.

The accident is currently under investigation. Sheriff Soldan said Tankersley was not wearing her seatbelt.