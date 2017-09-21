City of Salina to host public open house regarding Downtown Streetscape Project

The City, with the help of HDR, Inc. is moving forward with final design of the downtown streetscape improvements to turn the community vision into reality when construction begins in early 2018. Concepts were presented to the public through a series of open houses and online surveys earlier this year. Since that time, the design team has been advancing refined concepts through design. The City will be hosting a public open house to update the public on progress to date and present the preferred final designs:

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Salina Art Center

242 South Santa Fe

Salina, Kansas 67401

Attendees will be able to view updated streetscape plans that include details regarding overhead structures, public plazas, landscaping, corner monuments and other key project features. Information will also be available regarding the anticipated construction schedule, phasing and approach.

No formal presentation will be given and attendees may come and go at any time. The project team will be available to explain designs and gather feedback. Information regarding final designs will be posted on the City’s website following the meeting. This project is also scheduled for discussion during the City Commission Study Session on October 9, 2017 at 2:30 PM.