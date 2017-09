A recent inventory check uncovered a missing vehicle from a Salina dealership.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that a 2009 INFINITI G37 was stolen from the lot of Conklin Cars, 2700 S. Ninth, sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 11. The car is said to be gray with black aftermarket rims.

It was valued at $8,200.