Brookville man hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover accident

First responders were sent to milepost 19 on K-140 just after 12 a.m. this morning for a single vehicle rollover accident.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that 20-year-old Harry Black, of Brookville was driving westbound on K-140 when he crossed the centerline, overcorrected and rolled his 1991 Ford F-150. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

Black was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by emergency medical services with shoulder and back pain.

According to the accident report, Black was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the accident. Sheriff Soldan said alcohol may have been a factor.