William “Rocky” “Bill” E. Park, Jr., 48, formerly of Abilene, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at his home in Republic, Missouri. Bill was born December 1, 1968 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He worked for Rickett Benckiser Logistics Center as a Warehouseman/forklift operator.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Rose G. Park, Sr.; 2 sons, Michael Park and Ryan Park; a brother, Robert E. Park; and sister, Helen Sossna.

Survivors include his wife, Stacy Park of 15 years; his children, Lindsey Park of Salina, Dylan Park of Lakewood, CO, Alexander and Austin Park both of Salina; 2 brothers, Fred Park of Salina and Karl “Charlie” Park of Abilene; 1 granddaughter, Miya Park; loving companions, Luna and R.J., his beloved Yorkies; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm, Monday, September 25, 2017 at Roselawn Memorial Heights Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina. Internment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina.

Memorials may be made to The family to defer expenses in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

“Losing your spouse and the father of your kids is the worst feeling in the world I have to deal with for the remainder of my life. When you plan your entire life around your partner and best friend to have them ripped and taken away from you is the hardest thing to deal with. As I seen my husband’s final days come and go I knew the time was approaching to let him go be with god, to be free of the pain he was in. The death of a spouse is the ultimate marriage crisis. One day you are married. The next day you are single, alone and grieving. Nothing is forever. As his wife and kids go through a maze of details, decisions, forms to fill out, shock, loneliness, anger, confusion, fear, a broken heart, and depression. I know we are going to get through this together with a huge family support system, it’s going to take time and understanding and patience.”

Loving Wife…Stacy Park