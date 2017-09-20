William P. Keefe passed away peacefully with his family surrounded by his side on Wednesday, Sept 13th, 2017 at Abilene Memorial Hospital at the age of 72. He was born December 13th, 1944 in Manhattan, KS, the son of William Bernard Keefe and Clara Catherine (Verschelden) Keefe. Bill graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1963. Bill attend Emporia State University where he enlisted in the KS Army National Guard. While in active duty, Bill was a First Lieutenant in the US Army and served in the Vietnam War. He worked for Santa Fe Railroad offices where he met his sweetheart, Mary Keefe. On February 6th, 1965 they were married in St. Mary’s Kansas. Bill and Mary owned and operated the NAPA Auto-parts store in Abilene for 20 plus years. After retirement, he remained active in part-time work and community involvement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. He was a member of the Abilene Country Club and the Abilene Elks Lodge. Bill spent his free time among friends whether it was golfing, playing cards or working on projects in his shop. Anybody who knew Bill knew that he was a good friend and was always willing to help others. He will be deeply missed. Bill is survived by his daughter Keli Reid and her fiancé Gregg Swanson of Abilene; his loving grandchildren Andy, Kaitlyn, Mikayla, and Evan; sister and brother-in-law Kay and Bill Wall of Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Keefe, his parents and his daughter, Kim Truesdell.

Sunday, September 17th, 2017 at 5:00pm at the funeral home the family will be receiving friends with a Parish Rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 18th, 2017 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Abraham as Celebrant. Bill’s final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends following at the Elks Lodge in Abilene. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County or to St. Andrew Catholic Church and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.