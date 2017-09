Citywide Self-Storage, 440 N. Ohio, contacted Salina Police yesterday regarding a 10-foot utility truck that has yet to be returned.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that a couple rented the 2014 GMC U-Haul on August 4 with plans to return in the following day. The man initially tried to pay for the truck but his card was denied. A woman came in and rented the truck for him.

The truck has an Arizona plate reading AG08164. It was valued at $15,000.