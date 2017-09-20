Teen in custody walks away from Kansas sheriff’s office

GREENWOOD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are looking for a teen who skipped out of a Kansas sheriff’s office.

Just after 1p.m. Wednesday a teen taken into custody in Greenwood County earlier in the day walked out of the sheriff’s office in a southeasterly direction, according to a social media report.

Deputies arrested the teen for an offense and he was held as a juvenile offender until his parents could pick him up. He left prior to his parents arrival. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies asked anyone with information on the teen please call the Sheriff’s office at 620-583-5568